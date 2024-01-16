Volkswagen Targets $22,000 For ID.4 EV Mini Coupe

Volkswagen is working on an entry-level, small, and affordable electric car that should see the light of day as a series-production model before 2027, according to the British automotive publication Autocar.



The battery-powered city car, which could carry the name ID.1, is slated to be priced below $22,000 or €20,000, slotting under VW’s upcoming ID.2 hatchback which was previewed by the ID.2all concept and is set to wear a price tag of about $27,500 (€25,000) when it hits the European market in the second half of the decade.













Read Article