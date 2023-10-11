Volkswagen Targets US With Sub $35,000 EV

The promises of more affordable EVs keep coming, and Volkswagen is the latest manufacturer to say it will launch such a model in the USA in three to four years from now. Reinhard Fischer, senior vice president and head of strategy at VW Group of America, said the new EV will cost under $35,000 when it goes on sale. Fischer was speaking at the Reuters Events Automotive USA 2023 conference in Detroit, as reported by Automotive News.



A sub-$35k price would make the new EV slightly cheaper than the base ID.4 currently on sale, and if it's built at the company's Chattanooga plant in Tennessee, it should qualify for attractive tax incentives. However, the car could also be built in Puebla, Mexico, or the upcoming plant in South Carolina - all three options are being considered at this stage.





