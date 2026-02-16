Volkswagen Targets Vanlife Fans With New Multivan Camper

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers the new Multivan Camper in the United Kingdom as a dedicated base vehicle solution for additional conversions – including bespoke ones.

Not long ago, Mercedes-Benz updated its iconic Marco Polo campervan, and the 2026 model year is “relying on new, smart details in the living space and even more exquisite craftsmanship from the company’s in-house specialists.” Importantly, all Marco Polo conversions are now done in-house at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ludwigsfelde, Germany, in a dedicated production hall.



But maybe you don’t want the company to take control of all the stages of production for your #vanlife ideas.