Hey kids! What time is it? That’s right, it’s teaser time! Add Volkswagen to the list of brands looking to fill every possible niche in the SUV/CUV lineup, from subcompact to Canyonero sized.

In this case, the company is looking to slot a compact crossover below the Tiguan in size (and presumably, price). The brand currently offers just three SUVs: The aforementioned Tiguan, the three-row Atlas, and the five-seat Atlas Cross Sport.