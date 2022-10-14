Volkswagen Teases Electric ID.Buzz GTX Performance Minivan

Volkswagen has released details about future variants of the ID. Buzz electric van, including the first teasers of the ID. Buzz GTX performance model and long-wheelbase variant, and a first look at the seven-seat layout of the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Volkswagen included these teasers not on its media website, but in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for investors. While we already knew the ID. Buzz GTX was in the pipeline, this is the first time we get to see an official teaser with the go-faster variant. Granted, it's just a close-up shot of the steering wheel, but it looks like a cool steering wheel, nevertheless. There's red stitching keeping the leather tight on the rim, red inserts on the main spoke, and a GTX badge.



