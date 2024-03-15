Volkswagen Teases ID Buzz GTX Performance MPV Ahead Of March 21st Debut

Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce its latest GTX-badged electric vehicle based on an unlikely contender: the family-friendly ID. Buzz electric minivan. The automaker shared a new teaser via LinkedIn, confirming the hotted-up ID.Buzz will debut next week at the company's Annual Press Conference on March 21. How do we know it's the GTX? There's not much to work with, but the vehicle in the teaser is sporting triangle-shaped daytime running lights, a calling card for the GTX range, and seen on the newly-revealed ID.7 GTX Tourer and the ID.3 GTX hot hatch. We've already spotted the performance minivan out testing at the Nurburgring, where it put its 335-horsepower dual-electric motor drivetrain to good use. Given its size and heft, we don't expect particularly blistering performance, but it will still be fun. Reports suggest the GTX should be able to haul itself to 60 mph in around six seconds, which is more than sufficient for a car of this ilk.



