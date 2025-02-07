Volkswagen Tells 16,500 Owners To Stop Using Passenger Seats

Airbags are a vital part of any vehicle’s safety system, quietly standing by to protect us the very moment they are called upon. But when something goes wrong, the consequences can be severe. Just as it seemed like the wave of airbag-related recalls was tapering off, a new issue has emerged involving thousands of Volkswagen vehicles worldwide. A recent letter from the automaker reveals that front passenger airbags “can have a reduced protective effect.” However, it’s not this alone that should have customers worried. Volkswagen says that in the event of a crash, it’s possible that the airbag housing could burst and strike occupants, possibly with lethal effects. VW has blamed the issue on a faulty gas generator within the airbag.



Read Article