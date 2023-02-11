Volkswagen Throttles Back EV Battery Plant Expansion Over Slowing Sales

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:21 AM

Views : 416 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volkswagen Group announced plans to open six gigafactories by the end of the decade. VW has already chosen three sites, including one in Salzgitter, Germany, another in Valencia, Spain, and the most recent in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Volkswagen initially planned for the third to be in Europe but chose North America to take advantage of IRA incentives.

The company has been searching for its fourth in Eastern Europe for over a year, considering sites in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.


Read Article


Volkswagen Throttles Back EV Battery Plant Expansion Over Slowing Sales

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)