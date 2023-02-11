Volkswagen Throttles Back EV Battery Plant Expansion Over Slowing Sales

The Volkswagen Group announced plans to open six gigafactories by the end of the decade. VW has already chosen three sites, including one in Salzgitter, Germany, another in Valencia, Spain, and the most recent in St. Thomas, Ontario.



Volkswagen initially planned for the third to be in Europe but chose North America to take advantage of IRA incentives.



The company has been searching for its fourth in Eastern Europe for over a year, considering sites in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.





