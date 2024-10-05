Volkswagen To Abandon GTX Name And Go Back To The Iconic GTI And R Monikers

Volkswagen will retire its GTX branding for sporting EVs to make way for its first electric GTI and R models.

The GTX badge was first used for warmed-up, range-topping versions of the Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5 SUVs in 2021, and has since been extended across the wider ID family, with more potent GTX versions of the ID 3, ID 7 and ID Buzz revealed in recent weeks.

Initially, the GTX badge was set to be reserved exclusively for twin-motor, performance-oriented EVs, but the hot new ID 3 GTX remains powered by only a single motor at the rear.