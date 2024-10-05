Volkswagen To Abandon GTX Name And Go Back To The Iconic GTI And R Monikers

Agent009 submitted on 5/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:26 AM

Views : 286 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen will retire its GTX branding for sporting EVs to make way for its first electric GTI and R models.
 
The GTX badge was first used for warmed-up, range-topping versions of the Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5 SUVs in 2021, and has since been extended across the wider ID family, with more potent GTX versions of the ID 3, ID 7 and ID Buzz revealed in recent weeks.  
 
Initially, the GTX badge was set to be reserved exclusively for twin-motor, performance-oriented EVs, but the hot new ID 3 GTX remains powered by only a single motor at the rear.


Read Article


Volkswagen To Abandon GTX Name And Go Back To The Iconic GTI And R Monikers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)