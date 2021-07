Volkswagen presented its product plan for the next ten years to the world today and it will depend on profits from its internal combustion engine cars to fund a major shift into electric, autonomous, and otherwise future-facing vehicles.

The Volkswagen Group aims for the majority of its vehicles to be zero-emission in all major markets by 2040 and to be able to operate climate neutrally by 2050. To achieve this, it plans to increase its profit margins from 7-8% to 8-9% through 2025.