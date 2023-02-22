Volkswagen To Bring EV Power Systems In House

Volkswagen is bringing more of the EV manufacturing and development process in-house. The automaker announced the decision at its Tech Day 2023, promising that making its own batteries, electric motors, pulse inverters, and thermal management system from the ground up will make them work together more efficiently, and more cost-effectively.

“Our goal is to achieve technological leadership, also in electric mobility,” said Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen’s head of technology. “In future, this will make the Volkswagen Group one of the only car manufacturers in the world that’s able to offer a holistically optimized complete system.”