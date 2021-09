Hot on the heels of Volkswagen’s ID. Life will be a performance-focused GTX model, according to the brand’s sales and marketing boss, Klaus Zellmer.

The VW ID. Life GTX is set to arrive soon after the eventual production version of VW’s baby EV crossover in 2025, bringing more power and a sportier chassis set-up, along with a host of cosmetic upgrades, and our exclusive image previews how it could look.