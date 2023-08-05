Volkswagen To Clean House In Software Development Group After Quality Failures

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume is expected to fire the top three executives at the group’s Cariad software development division after it exceeded its budget and failed to meet goals.

According to Automotive News, quoting German business daily Handelsblatt, Peter Bosch will replace Dirk Hiligenberg as CEO of Cariad in June, while two other members of the division’s top management – chief technology officer Lynn Longo and finance director Thomas Sedran – will also be replaced. Additionally, Porsche’s software chief Sajjad Khan will join the board of Cariad, as reported by Bloomberg.

Peter Bosch, Cariad’s newly appointed CEO, is a veteran of the VW Group and has been Bentley’s head of manufacturing since 2017.