The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD is set for an exciting week, since VW has announced that the electric crossover will compete in the Rebelle Rally. Driver Mercedes Lilienthal and navigator Emily Winslow will pilot the ID.4 AWD Pro during the competition from October 7–16, 2021.



This is the sixth year of the Rebelle Rally, which is an all-women rally raid event, which has teams drive across 1,400 miles through the deserts of Nevada and California.



