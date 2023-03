Volkswagen is expected to reveal its ID 2 urban electric car in an event on 15 March, in which the brand will detail its new design language and future plans. Autocar previously reported that the long-awaited EV, which has been completely redesigned inside and out, is set to be previewed by a new concept car this month. The event’s social media tag (#VWforthepeople) suggests Volkswagen is now ready to show the revised mass-market hatchback.



