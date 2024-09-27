Volkswagen To Ditch Interior Plastics For High Quality Fabrics

Volkswagen is set to move away from cheap interior plastics in favor of higher-quality fabrics, claiming that this shift will actually save the company money. If it means we’ll finally be rid of those scratchy black plastics, count us in for this upgrade.

Top Gear recently had the opportunity to chat with VW’s head of design, Andy Mindt, and head of design strategy, Christian Schreiber, about the brand’s future direction will look like. They made it clear that VW cabins will prioritize functionality over flamboyance, saying they need to “play with all the touchpoints you have in life.”