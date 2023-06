The Volkswagen Golf is set to go automatic only as part of a mid-life update in 2024, if impending Euro 7 emissions rules are signed off in their current form.

Autocar understands the change – due to be introduced as part of an upcoming facelift for the eighth-generation Golf line-up – would also impact the Volkswagen Golf GTI - a landmark moment for the genre-defining hot hatch as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025.