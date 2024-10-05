Volkswagen To Focus On More Hybrids As EV Sales Slow

Volkswagen is reportedly considering bolstering its PHEV lineup amid lagging EV sales. The company is currently considering extending its flexible powertrain offerings, telling Autocar, "Hybrids were a thing of the past. Last year, if you asked the same question, it would have been: 'Forget hybrids, it's expensive technology, it's not worth it.' Within the last six months, all of a sudden, everyone wants hybrids." In Europe, the company currently offers PHEV variants of models like the Tiguan, Golf, and Passat, with all three utilizing the same PHEV powertrain. Volkswagen believes it can expand this system to other vehicles to bridge the current gap in BEV technology, mirroring a strategy that's already being utilized by companies like Toyota.



