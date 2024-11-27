Volkswagen To Go Back To Traditional Buttons And Away From Touch Screens

Facing plant closures and massive layoffs, it’s safe to say Volkswagen has lost its mojo. The years when the Golf used to dominate sales charts in Europe seem like a distant memory. The so-so styling of its electric cars isn’t exactly driving people into showrooms. Simplified interiors are not helping either. On top of all these issues, prices continue to increase, forcing customers to reconsider their options. But a fix is on the way, or so VW pledges. In an interview with Auto Express, VW’s development boss Kai Grünitz promised significant changes are planned. The next ID.3 and ID.4 will usher in a “completely new design language.” That’s great to hear since the bulbous EVs could really need a fresh look. He went on to say a revamped visual identity will mark a return to form by going “back to where we originally came from, from a design perspective, and return to what Volkswagen is known for.”



