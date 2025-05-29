Volkswagen To Hold Prices Through June

Automakers are doing their best to insulate buyers from tariff-related costs. Volkswagen, which promised to maintain the current prices on all its models through the end of May, has extended that pricing guarantee through the end of June.
 
The automaker said in a statement today: "In an effort to keep vehicles affordable for our customers, the brand will cover today’s increased costs." This, despite it being more expensive "to do business in the current environment," the company said. The hold on current MSRPs includes the Jetta and Taos, the brand’s entry-level models, which it makes in Mexico.


