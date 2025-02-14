Volkswagen To Introduce Electric Super-Mini ID 2X This Fall

Volkswagen will reveal a chunky, supermini-sized electric crossover called the ID 2X at the Munich motor show in September.
 
Previewed last year, the ID 2X is a higher-riding sibling to the Volkswagen Polo-sized ID 2, which is due to be launched later this year, and will effectively serve as an EV alternative to the T-Cross.
 
 
It will be based on the same shortened version of the MEB platform as the ID 2. The crossover is set to be offered exclusively with a single motor on the front axle, giving 223bhp, and a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries - the latter providing a range of around 280 miles.
 
 


