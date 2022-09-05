Volkswagen To Introduce Performance EV In 2023

Volkswagen is getting ready to give its successful ID.3 electric hatchback its mid-lifecycle refresh, but the facelift will bring a lot more than just a nip and tuck, according to a new report. Apparently, with next year’s refresh, VW will also introduce the much anticipated ID.3 GTX dual-motor, all-wheel drive performance version.



We don’t know exactly when, but it could be as early as next year. The ID.3 was introduced in 2019 so it would already be a four year old model at this point, making it plausible that we will see it in 2023.



