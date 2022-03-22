Volkswagen To Invest $7.1 Billion In The US Market

$7.1 billion is a whole lot of money. To put that in perspective, if you had $7.1 billion, you could buy roughly 2,100 record-breaking Bugatti Chiron hypercars. Recently, that's exactly how much VW invested in, well, a lot of things. By and large, the massive sum is designed to help VW hit its target of 55% of its US sales being fully electric models like the just-revealed Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

But the Volkswagen Auto Group has just announced it has earmarked that money for more than just pushing its electric cars to the forefront of customers' minds. The money will be invested over the next five years into the North American region per Scott Keogh, CEO of VW America, to "boost its product portfolio," as well as regional R&D and manufacturing capabilities like factories.