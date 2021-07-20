Volkswagen To Kill Off The Passat Sedan After The 2022 Model Year

Volkswagen of America confirmed it will drop the slow-selling U.S. Passat sedan after the 2022 model to boost plans to build electric vehicles at its Chattanooga Assembly complex. The automaker on Monday said it will end the run with 1,973 Limited Edition models that will include features that pay homage to both Chattanooga -- where it has been built since 2011 -- and its German ancestry. The number of Limited Edition models notes when the Passat was introduced in the U.S. as the Dasher for the 1974 model year. It was later known as the Quantum before assuming the Passat nameplate in 1990.



Read Article