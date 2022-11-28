Volkswagen To Launch ID. AERO Sedan Globally

Agent009 submitted on 11/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:59:53 AM

Views : 282 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen recently teased the launch of the ID.AERO, its fully-electric sedan, in China. VW plans to position the ID.AERO in the premium midsize sedan segment worldwide.

“With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. 

“With our ACCELERATE strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US. ”



Read Article


Volkswagen To Launch ID. AERO Sedan Globally

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)