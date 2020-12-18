Volkswagen To Link Executive Bonuses To Meeting Emission Requirements

Volkswagen Group plans to link top executives' bonuses to environmental, social and governance targets as the automaker seeks to bolster sustainability credentials that are increasingly relevant to investors.



VW will seek shareholder approval for the updated remuneration system at its annual general meeting next year, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Executives' compensation includes the bonus, a fixed salary and a long-term incentive plan linked to share-price performance.


