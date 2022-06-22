Volkswagen To Preview It's Telsa Model 3 Killing ID Aero Sedan

The brand describes the concept as "the first fully electric limousine for the Chinese automobile market" but also confirms the production version – to be revealed next year – is bound for North America and Europe, with production for those markets taking place at its factory in Emden, Germany.

The latest addition to Volkswagen's ID family of EVs will take the brand into the "the high-volume upper-middle class segment", challenging an expanding field of popular rivals that include the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, BMW i4 and – soon – the Hyundai Ioniq 6.