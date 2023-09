VW is well aware of the existential threat that emerging Chinese car manufacturers pose to it and has revealed that it will slash the development times of new vehicles from 54 months to 36.

The forthcoming ID.2, previewed through a near production-spec concept in mid-March, is the first of three models that VW is developing on this new 36-month cycle. It will hit the market by the end of 2025, just three years after the first sketches for the car were completed.