Volkswagen To Suspend Direct Sales Model To Allow For Discounting On Slow Selling EVs

The Volkswagen Group will stop selling VW, Skoda and Audi EVs direct to customers in the short to medium term, blaming slow electric car take-up for the rethink.

VW is one of many firms delaying or reversing non-traditional sales models that saw dealers taking on a revised ‘agency’ role, with sales contracts between customers and manufacturers, instead of between customers and dealers, as has been traditional.

Ford, JLR and Stellantis have also moved away from direct sales in recent months, and last week we reported that Polestar in the UK is now pursuing a dealership model, having previously only sold direct.