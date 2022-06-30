Volkswagen To Topple Tesla In EV Market By 2025 Says CEO

The recently revealed ID.Aero concept is the latest step in Volkswagen's journey to dominate the electric vehicle industry. With a claimed range of 385 miles and elegant styling, it will arrive in 2024 to challenge the Tesla Model 3. Many automakers have said they intend to rule the EV roost and overtake Musk's car company as the segment leader but, up until now, there are no signs of that happening - unless you're VW, that is.

The automotive group is poised to surpass Tesla in global EV production in the next two years, with an industry analyst commenting that "automakers in Europe, China and elsewhere will continue to challenge Tesla via an impending wave of new models, though profit incentives are limited amid rising battery costs and a lack of scale."