Volkswagen Touareg To Return As An EV SUV

Did you think Volkswagen's decision to pull the plug on the Touareg as of next year was weird? Well, it certainly was, yet it appears that there is a very good reason for that, as the nameplate is supposedly making a comeback, albeit as something else entirely. If a new report from Automobilwoche is correct, then the Volkswagen Touareg will return to the Wolfsburg automaker's lineup. The model is allegedly getting the ID. prefix, and you know what this means, don't you? Yep, it will be a battery-electric ride, another one in a sea of EVs, despite these models not exactly selling like hotcakes these days in the Western world, so VW's bet is certainly bold.



Read Article