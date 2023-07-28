Volkswagen Trademarks 6 New Vehicle Names - Could One Be A Pickup?

Volkswagen has filed several trademarks with the German Patent and Trademark Office, pointing toward the name of as many as five upcoming models. CarBuzz discovered the trademark applications for Tivas, Tyber, Therion, Teria, Tarokko, and Taroko. In each case, the filings were made under categories (Nice classification) 12, 28, 35, and 37. These categories cover vehicles, games, toys, video games, advertising, and construction vehicles. There's nothing unusual with filing in these categories, as VW is simply ensuring that another manufacturer can't use a vehicle's likeness without paying licensing fees. Only two of the trademark applications are vaguely familiar; Tarokko and Taroko. Volkswagen stunned the world with the Tarok pickup truck concept in 2018, but it never went into production. With the compact pickup truck segment getting more competitive by the day, VW might have changed its mind, and the name of the car.



