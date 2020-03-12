Volkswagen Turns It's Back On Racing While It Tries Catch Up With Tesla

Volkswagen announced Tuesday it is ending all motorsport activities. The announcement comes just a year after the automaker committed to an electric motorport future, highlighting how quickly things are changing in the auto industry.

The automaker said it made the decision to place full focus on its goal of delivering sustainable electric mobility.

“The Volkswagen brand is on the way to becoming the leading provider for sustainable e-mobility,” Frank Welsch, VW's head of development, said in a statement. “To this end, we are pooling our strengths and have decided to terminate the Volkswagen brand’s own motorsport activities.”