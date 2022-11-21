Volkswagen US Head Wants A Pickup Model Under The Scout Brand

It appears unlikely that Volkswagen will sell a pickup truck in the United States anytime soon, despite dealers across the country clamoring for one and its North America boss being a fan of such a model.

The new head of Volkswagen’s North American region, Pablo Di Si, is eager to see the automaker launch a pickup in the U.S. and noted that he loved the Tarok concept from 2019. However, he will have to convince the global head of the Volkswagen brand, Thomas Schäfer, that using the electric platform of the upcoming Scout SUV for a VW pickup is a good idea.