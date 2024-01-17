Volkswagen USA Turns 75 Years Old Today

Today is a massively important day for the Volkswagen Group of America. Exactly 75 years ago, VW USA first attempted to sell vehicles locally when two Type 1 vehicles arrived in New York. To commemorate this special day and reflect on the company's history, Volkswagen USA is celebrating its success with a drive down memory lane.



It all started in 1949 when a Dutch businessman named Ben Pon touched down in New York with a pair of Type 1s, later known as the Beetle. At first, selling these compact, rear-engined cars proved challenging, but American consumers soon came to appreciate the affordable running costs and parsimonious fuel consumption.





