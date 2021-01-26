Volkswagen Volunteers To Supply Federal Goverment With US Built EVs Under Electrification Program

If the early bird really catches the worm, Herbert Diess wants to make sure he is as early as he can be. After Joe Biden announced his intentions to replace federal government vehicles with electric cars, he said Volkswagen is ready to deliver its vehicles, but there is a catch: Biden said these cars would be “made right here in America, by American workers.” That is probably why Diess makes sure to stress that the ID.4 will be made in Chattanooga by 2022: that would make the electric cars made by the company eligible to be part of the 645,000 EV fleet that the federal government can have in a few years. Check the tweet below:



Read Article