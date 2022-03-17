Volkswagen Wants To Build An EV Truck In The US

Volkswagen AG VOW 4.56% is close to deciding whether to build an electric pickup truck in the U.S. that would target a growing and highly profitable segment of the American auto market, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

Scott Keogh, head of the car maker’s U.S. business, pitched the idea to management in Wolfsburg, Germany, last year and has won backing from Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and other top executives, the people said. A final decision could be made by the middle of the year.



