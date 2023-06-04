Volkswagen Wants to See 16,000 ID.4 EVs For Doors That Pop Open At Speed

Volkswagen reports that “various quality issues” at its supplier’s factory could cause a problem with the all-electric 2023 ID.4’s doors. That may lead to water getting into the circuit board for the door handle, allowing it to open without a person’s input.

The issue affects 16,207 vehicles in the U.S. and 1,455 vehicles in Canada, all assembled at Volkswagen‘s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The automaker blames the defect on parts made at its supplier U-Shin’s plant in Mexico.

Volkswagen first became aware of the issue in January of this year, after the first field reports of a door opening unexpectedly were received. Since then, there have been 10 known cases on vehicles produced at the Chattanooga plant.