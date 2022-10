The Volkswagen brand (VOWG_p.DE) will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033, its boss Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday, committing to an earlier date than its previous 2033-2035 target.



Schaefer said in the coming decade the VW brand would narrow down the number of models on offer and raise the profit margin for all volume brands - Volkswagen, SEAT and Skoda, and commercial vehicles - to 8% by 2025.



