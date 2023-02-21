Volkswagen Wins German Dieselgate Case But May Recall TDI Models Anyway To Prevent Further Suits

Germany’s Schleswig Administrative Court has ruled in favor of an environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) called Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), and against the national automotive authority, the KBA, in a case that revisits the history of Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal and could potentially result in recalls of numerous diesel vehicles.

The case relates to a number of diesel vehicles that used the Volkswagen EA 189 four-cylinder diesel engine. Installed in vehicles found to also contain temperature-activated emissions cheating devices, the German Federal Transport Authority (KBA), approved a software fix for the vehicles in 2016.