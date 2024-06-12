Volkswagen Worker Strike Continues Protesting Plant Closures

Volkswagen, opens new tab workers will go on extended strikes on Monday, stepping up a bitter dispute with management over layoffs and what would be the first factory closures on German soil for Europe's largest carmaker, a union statement said on Thursday.

The IG Metall union said workers would down tools for four hours at nine different sites in so-called "warning" strikes across the country, twice as long as the first round of industrial action at the start of December.

The walkouts are timed to coincide with the next round of talks between Volkswagen and labour representatives over cost-cutting measures that the company says are vital to stay competitive against rising costs and foreign rivals.