Volkswagen Workers Threaten To Strike Over Massive Job Cuts

Volkswagen workers on Friday threatened strikes from January unless Europe's top ‌automaker reverses a recent cancellation of wage deals by the end of next week.

The dispute over planned cutbacks came to a head last month when Volkswagen terminated almost all wage deals with German workers, putting long-standing labour standards ?including working hours and holiday pay up for renegotiation.

Volkswagen plans to cut 100,000 jobs and ?could close up to four plants in Germany in what would be its biggest-ever ?overhaul, as it faces fierce Chinese competition, billions in tariff costs and a costly shift ?to electric vehicles.