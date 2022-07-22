Volkswagen Working On Performance Versions Of Tiguan And Atlas SUVs

Volkswagen has confirmed to CarBuzz that it is working on performance crossovers for the American market, earmarking the VW Tiguan and Atlas as prime candidates.

Crossovers are hot property at the moment, becoming viable alternatives to a hot hatch for many buyers. Just look at Hyundai bringing in the Kona N as a replacement for the soon-to-be-discontinued Veloster N. Speaking to Hein Schafer, senior vice president of product & strategy at Volkswagen Group of America, he confirmed that VW is looking at multiple performance crossovers for the US market.