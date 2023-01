Volkswagen’s plan to launch an electric off-road SUV – known as the ID Ruggdzz – appears to be back on track, following confirmation that the ladder-frame chassis used by the new Amarok pick-up is being engineered to take an electric drivetrain.

This Ford-developed chassis, which is also used by the fourth-generation Ford Ranger pick-up, currently supports petrol and diesel as well as petrol-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrains.