Volkswagen Working On Wireless Charging Of Your EV To 80% In Only 10 Minutes

Volkswagen Group of America’s Innovation Hub Knoxville, the company’s technology unit for applied materials science, is expanding its research collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville to work on future technology.

Together, the three partners aim to “explore how to integrate breakthroughs in material science and recycling concepts to support electric mobility and sustainable transportation.” Their first project will test a better way to recharge wirelessly.