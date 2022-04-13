Volkswagen and BMW Agree That The Chip Shortage Will Hamper Production Into 2024

The global economy is in crisis mode. Ordinary people are struggling to maintain a decent standard of living, and businesses all across the globe are dealing with massive supply chain backlogs. The automotive industry is also suffering major production delays and the ongoing semiconductor shortage is a major contributing factor. We've been reporting on the semiconductor shortage for a while now and it seems like things aren't improving much. Some manufacturers claim to have the solutions, while others warn of even tougher times ahead. The American industry is looking to boost its own manufacturing capacity, but for now, the shortage continues to stall car production, and Volkswagen expects the shortage to run into 2024.



