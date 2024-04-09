Volkswagen's 2025 Jetta To Hit Showroom Floors At $21,995

Updated inside and out, Jetta enters 2025 with slightly higher prices from the outgoing model year. The Jetta S carries a starting price of $21,995 plus $1,225 for the destination charge versus $21,435 plus $1,225 for 2024, representing a difference of 560 buckaroos.

There is, however, a catch. 2025 sees the compact sedan go automatic only, whereas the 2024 model comes with a manual by default or an optional torque-converter automatic transmission. The latter adds $800 to the final price, which means that the auto-exclusive 2025 Jetta S costs less than the 2024 model.

Moving on to the far more engaging GLI, the go-faster sedan carries a recommended price of $32,715 versus $28,085 for model year 2024. That would be $4,630 between them, which is nigh-on ludicrous for a compact from a mass-market brand. Looking at the glass half full, the standard box is a six-speed manual.