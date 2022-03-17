Volkswagen's CEO Visits Texas Tesla Gigafactory Meets With Governor

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess is an outspoken admirer of Tesla and its boss Elon Musk, praising the EV maker for its achievements and innovation on several occasions.

While the German executive's "bromance" with the US billionaire entrepreneur has annoyed some members of VW Group's board, especially works council boss Daniela Cavallo, Diess has made it clear that Tesla cannot be ignored. In November 2021, he gave this reply to those who criticized him for comparing VW with Tesla, as per a Reuters report.