Volkswagen's Charging Network Wants A Billion Dollar Partner - Who Should Join Up?

Volkswagen is reportedly looking to sell a stake in Electrify America that would come with a $1 billion investment into its electric vehicle charging network.

What company, and especially automaker, do you think could be interested in such a deal?

Electrify America was launched by Volkswagen as part of its settlement with the US government over the Dieselgate scandal.

As part of the settlement, instead of paying more fines, the automaker was forced to “invest $2 billion in ZEV charging infrastructure and in the promotion of ZEVs” in the US.


