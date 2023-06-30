Volkswagen's Charging Network to Adopt Tesla Standard Plug

Electrify America operates one of the largest charging networks in the United States, so their decision to embrace the North American Charging Standard (NACS) is huge news and another step towards making the Combined Charging System (CCS) the Betamax of a new generation.

As announced earlier today, Electrify America and Electrify Canada will add NACS connectors to their network by 2025. The companies said the move is part of their “commitment to broaden charging solutions for electric vehicle drivers today and in the future.” Of course with Ford, GM, Volvo, and Polestar embracing Tesla’s charging standard, not adopting NACS would be detrimental to their business.